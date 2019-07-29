Home Nation

UP government to hand over Unnao rape survivor's car accident case to CBI

Prima facie, it appeared to be an accident and an "unbiased" probe is on,  state DGP O P Singh said.

Published: 29th July 2019

The car had collided head-on with a truck (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

UNNAO/LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government Monday said it was ready to conduct a CBI probe into the road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer received grievous injuries, with the mother of the 19-year-old victim charging the incident was a conspiracy to wipe out her family.

A car in which the woman, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured The incident found its echo in Parliament with SP member Ram Gopal Yadav Monday alleging an attempt was made to "kill" the rape victim.

Yadav said the security personnel provided to her was not with the victim at the time of the accident and registration plate of the truck involved was covered with grease.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused in the rape case and he was arrested on April 13 last year.

The Uttar Pradesh government is ready for a CBI probe into the accident of the Unnao rape victim, who had accused a BJP legislator of rape, if a request is made, Director General of Police O P Singh said.

"The truck was over-speeding and it was raining also. Prima facie, appears to be an accident, but a detailed unbiased probe is on in the matter," Singh told reporters in Lucknow.

"The state government is ready for recommending a CBI probe into the Sunday's mishap in Rae Bareli if the victim's mother or any relative makes any request in this regard," Singh said.

The mother of the victim, speaking to reporters in Unnao, alleged: "It was not an accident but a conspiracy to eliminate all of us."

Tagging a media report on the accident, Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi tweeted:" "Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don't ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you."

While, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described the incident as shocking, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav sought a CBI probe.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal met the Unnao rape survivor at a Lucknow hospital and said she should be airlifted to Delhi for better treatment as she is "critical".

in a tweet, BSP supremo Mayawati said: "Her (the rape victim's) maternal and paternal aunts were killed and she herself and her advocate are seriously injured. The Supreme Court need to take cognizance of the matter and ensure strict action."

Unnao Superintendent of Police MP Verma said that one gunner and two women constables have been assigned round-the-clock duty for the safety of the survivor and her family, but they were not present at the time of the accident.

"An inquiry has been ordered to look into the reasons as to why the security personnel were not present with her and action will be taken after getting a report," Verma said.

A police team that rushed to the spot in Rae Bareli after the accident found that the truck's registration plate scrubbed and painted black, but they could retrieve the registration number UP 71 AT 8300, a police official said.

The truck has a Fatehpur district registration plate, Lucknow Zone ADG Rajeev Krishna said.

When asked if the registration plate was tampered with, Krishna said it will be sent for forensic checks to ascertain the facts.

Teams from Lucknow have reached Rae Bareli for investigation.

