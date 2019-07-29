Home Nation

Venkaiah Naidu breaks down in Rajya Sabha while mourning death of Congress veteran Jaipal Reddy

When the House met for the day, Naidu read out an obituary reference for Reddy, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 77.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to Congress stalwart S Jaipal Reddy

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to Congress stalwart S Jaipal Reddy. (Photo | PIB)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday broke down as he read out an obituary reference for his old friend and former union minister S Jaipal Reddy, saying he was pained by his death.

When the House met for the day, Naidu read out an obituary reference for Reddy, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 77.

Reddy, who represented the state of Andhra Pradesh in the Upper House for two terms -- from April 1990 to April 1996 and from September 1997 to March 1998, was union minister holding different portfolios during 1997-98 and 2004-14, he said.

"In passing away of Shri S Jaipal Reddy, the country has lost a veteran parliamentarian, an outstanding orator and an able administrator," he said.

Congress stalwart Jaipal Reddy to be cremated in Hyderabad on Monday with state honours

Recalling his personal association with Reddy in a choking voice, Naidu recalled that they used to sit on the same bench of Andhra Pradesh Assembly when the two were members.

"Reddy was a friend, senior and guide because he was six years senior to me," he said, adding the House deeply mourns the death of its former member. MPs stood in their places for a moment as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed soul.

When members took their place, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh Assembly used to meet at 8 am in those days and he and Reddy would often meet over breakfast at 7 in the morning to discuss issues "The amount of knowledge, depth of understanding and mastery of language, both English and Telugu and some Urdu, is really remarkable," he said as he attempted to hide his emotions.

S Jaipal Reddy, a thinker with grit and wit

"It is really painful that he has left us," he said. Wiping his tears, Naidu said he was sorry he could not control his emotions.

"I am sorry I cannot control my emotions because of 40 years of association." The House congratulated MC Mary Kom, the six-time world champion and a Rajya Sabha member, for winning the Gold medal in the 23rd President's Cup in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia on Sunday.

The Indian boxers finished their campaign with nine medals, including seven gold and two silver, helping the contingent win the 'Best Team' award.

Naidu congratulated Kom as also other medal winners including Simranjit Kaur, Jamuna Boro, Monika, Neeraj Swami, Ananta Prahlad Chopade and Ankush Dahiya. Members thumped their desk to congratulate the Indian contingent.

