Yogi government now ready for CBI probe into Unnao rape survivor's accident

The survivor and her lawyer Mahendra Singh have been on life support system since the sunday accident.

Published: 29th July 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government has said if the family of the Unnao rape survivor wants, his government is ready to recommend a CBI probe into the Rae Bareli accident in which two were killed, while the survivor and her lawyer were critically injured.

The survivor and her lawyer Mahendra Singh have been on life support system since the sunday accident.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O.P. Singh said the rape survivor had been given three personal security guards but the survivor told the security personnel to stay back since there was no room in the car.

He said that prima facie it seemed to be a case of accident since the truck was coming at a high speed. He said that eye witness accounts had also been recorded.

Meanwhile, it has been found that the registration plate of the truck had been painted black which indicates a larger conspiracy in the matter.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress have sought the Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the incident.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the rape survivor had been provided security but not a single security personnel were present with her at the time of the accident. A CBI inquiry was needed to probe whether it was a conspiracy to eliminate the family or just an accident, he said.

 

