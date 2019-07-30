Home Nation

10 years in jail, Rs 1 lakh fine: Rajasthan government tables bill against lynching

If somebody is seen in a video as being part of a mob (that indulges in lynching), that too will attract a fine of Rs 25000, another clause in the bill says.

Published: 30th July 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Caste violence, Lynching, Dalit atrocities

For representational purposes. (Photo | File, EPS)

By ANI

JAIPUR: In view of the recent incidents of mob lynching, a bill has been introduced in the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday to prevent mobs gathering and taking law into their own hands.

According to the provisions of the bill, being part of a mob and indulging in beating another person or attacking another person will attract a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. Incidents of mob lynching will be investigated by an IG rank officer 

"The government doesn't want any person to beat anyone. There is a need to be strict against those involved in this and our government is committed to preventing mob lynching completely " said state Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyavas.

Alwar district in Rajasthan had hit national headlines for cow lynching and death of Rakbar Khan and Pehlu Khan in the past two years.

Rajasthan Rajasthan Protection against Lynching
Comments

