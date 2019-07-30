Article 35A part of BJP’s J&K Assembly poll prep? 

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP is bracing up for Assembly elections in J&K later this year along with Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand, and it’s set to pitchfork scrapping of Article 35A at the centrestage of the poll narrative.The Centre is likely to push for legislative move to scrap Article 35A soon, while the BJP pins hope on “erosion of support base of mainstream parties like the NC and the PDP” to take an aim at wresting power in the state.

“Elections for J&K will be held along with three other states around October-November. The BJP will make an all-out attempt to woo people in the state to form the next government. That the voting percentage in the Lok Sabha elections dipped in Kashmir in comparison to panchayat polls clearly shows that parties like PDP and NC have significantly lost their support bases,” said a BJP leader.

BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah is learnt to be closely watching strengthening of the security measures to ensure that people exercise their franchise freely without being influenced by terrorists operating in a few pockets.

The BJP brass is likely to ask the core group of the party’s state unit to go on electioneering overdrive in Jammu and Ladakh regions to put across the message that the Centre would soon abolish the discriminatory character of the state, sources said. “Some definitive action on Article 35A is on the cards. This is an unjustifiable anomaly which survived too long. Its scrapping will heal wounds of people of the state,” said the BJP functionary.