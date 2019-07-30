Home Nation

Article 35A part of BJP’s J&K Assembly poll prep? 

BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah is learnt to be closely watching strengthening of the security measures to ensure that people exercise their franchise freely without being influenced by terroris

Published: 30th July 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu_Kashmir_Militants

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP is bracing up for Assembly elections in J&K later this year along with Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand, and it’s set to pitchfork scrapping of Article 35A at the centrestage of the poll narrative.The Centre is likely to push for legislative move to scrap Article 35A soon, while the BJP pins hope on “erosion of support base of mainstream parties like the NC and the PDP” to take an aim at wresting power in the state. 

“Elections for J&K will be held along with three other states around October-November. The BJP will make an all-out attempt to woo people in the state to form the next government. That the voting percentage in the Lok Sabha elections dipped in Kashmir in comparison to panchayat polls clearly shows that parties like PDP and NC have significantly lost their support bases,” said a BJP leader.

BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah is learnt to be closely watching strengthening of the security measures to ensure that people exercise their franchise freely without being influenced by terrorists operating in a few pockets. 

The BJP brass is likely to ask the core group of the party’s state unit to go on electioneering overdrive in Jammu and Ladakh regions to put across the message that the Centre would soon abolish the discriminatory character of the state, sources said. “Some definitive action on Article 35A is on the cards. This is an unjustifiable anomaly which survived too long. Its scrapping will heal wounds of people of the state,” said the BJP functionary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
J&K Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls Omar Abdullah 35A
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp