Arunachal Pradesh government mulls banning PUBG

GUWAHATI; The Arunachal Pradesh government is seeking opinions on whether the hugely popular online game Player Unknown’s Battleground or PUBG should be banned in the state.

The state’s home department has written a letter to the Commissioner of Law and Justice, Secretary of Information Technology and Communication besides the Director-General of Police seeking their opinions.

“I am directed to forward herewith copy of a letter…received from the Governor’s Secretariat on the above mentioned subject (ban on PUBG). In this regard, it is desired that inter-departmental inputs and comments shall be obtained for further necessary action,” Under Secretary (Home), Habung Lampung, wrote in a letter.

He told this newspaper on Tuesday that the move has been initiated as the government received some complaints.

“It’s just seeking opinions from concerned departments as there was some complaint,” he said without elaborating on the complaints.

Nepal and some cities in Gujarat have already banned the online game. One reason behind the ban was students’ addiction to the game.