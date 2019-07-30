Home Nation

Azam Khan's son booked for forging documents for passport

BJP leader Akash Saxena claimed that the SP leader has mentioned different birth dates in education certificates and the passport documents.

Published: 30th July 2019 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Abdullah Azam Khan

Abdullah Azam Khan (Photo | @AbdullahAzamMLA/Twitter)

By IANS

RAMPUR: A case has now been filed against Abdullah Azam Khan, the son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, for allegedly forging documents to obtain a passport.

The FIR has been filed at the Civil Lines police station against Abdullah Khan, a sitting Uttar Pradesh legislator, over discrepancies in age proof documents submitted to obtain a passport, on a complaint filed by BJP leader Akash Saxena.

In his complaint, the BJP leader alleged that Abdullah Khan obtained a passport on the basis of false documents. Saxena claimed that the SP leader has mentioned different birth dates in education certificates and the passport documents.

According to police sources, Abdullah Khan has been booked under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 12 of the Passport Act.

Abdullah Khan represents the Suar constituency of Rampur district.

His father hogged the limelight after he had made a controversial remark in the run-up the general elections against former party colleague and now a BJP leader Jaya Prada, while Abdullah Khan had also said: "Ali is also ours, Bajrang Bali is also ours. We also need Ali and Bajrang Bali, not the anarkali."

The development comes close on the heels of police filing charge sheet in 13 cases involving Azam Khan for making derogatory remarks during the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. The police have also filed charge sheet against the Rampur MP for his 'khaki underwear' remark directed at Jaya Prada.

Recently, Azam Khan drew sharp criticism from politicians and several other quarters for his sexist remark directed at BJP MP Rama Devi on the floor of the Lok Sabha. He was forced to apologise to the MP after women MPs demanded stern action against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azam Khan Abdullah Azam Khan fake documents fake passport Akash Saxena BJP
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp