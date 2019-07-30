Home Nation

BJD supports triple talaq bill, boosts chances for Rajya Sabha nod

Meanwhile, expressing objection over the bill, YSR Congress Party leader Vijay Sai Reddy said that the party will vote against the Bill.

Prasanna Acharya (File Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has extended its support to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the Upper House on the triple talaq bill, BJD leader Prasanna Acharya told ANI.

Meanwhile, expressing objection over the bill, YSR Congress Party leader Vijay Sai Reddy on Tuesday said that the party will vote against the Bill.

"YSR Congress party will oppose Triple Talaq Bill and vote against it," Reddy told ANI.

Earlier today, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, popularly known as the Triple Talaq Bill, was introduced in Rajya Sabha by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The Bill that proposes to protect the rights of married Muslim women by prohibiting the practice of divorce by pronouncing talaq by their husbands has been passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Bill proposes to make the triple talaq as a cognizable offence. It also provides allowance to victim women and their dependent children.

