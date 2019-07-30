Home Nation

Centre aims to digitise all Waqf properties in 100-day plan

This is for the first time that ‘mutawalis’ have been encouraged and awarded for better utilisation of waqf properties especially for socio-economic-educational empowerment of needy.

Published: 30th July 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​​​ (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming at bringing transparency in the functionality of Waqf boards, the centre has set a target of 100 per cent digitisation of waqf properties across the country in its first 100 days, Union Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday at the national conference of Central Waqf Council (CWC). 

At the function, Naqvi also felicitated eight ‘mutawalis’ (custodian of waqf properties) under the “Qaumi Waqf Board Taraqqiati Scheme” for better management of waqf properties in their respective state waqf boards.

This is for the first time that ‘mutawalis’ have been encouraged and awarded for better utilisation of waqf properties especially for socio-economic-educational empowerment of needy, said an official statement. 
Naqvi said a programme on war footing has been launched for 100 per cent geo-tagging and digitalisation of waqf properties across the country to ensure these lands can be utilised for welfare of the society.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Central Waqf Council Waqf properties
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp