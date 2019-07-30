Centre aims to digitise all Waqf properties in 100-day plan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming at bringing transparency in the functionality of Waqf boards, the centre has set a target of 100 per cent digitisation of waqf properties across the country in its first 100 days, Union Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday at the national conference of Central Waqf Council (CWC).

At the function, Naqvi also felicitated eight ‘mutawalis’ (custodian of waqf properties) under the “Qaumi Waqf Board Taraqqiati Scheme” for better management of waqf properties in their respective state waqf boards.

This is for the first time that ‘mutawalis’ have been encouraged and awarded for better utilisation of waqf properties especially for socio-economic-educational empowerment of needy, said an official statement.

Naqvi said a programme on war footing has been launched for 100 per cent geo-tagging and digitalisation of waqf properties across the country to ensure these lands can be utilised for welfare of the society.