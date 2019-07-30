Home Nation

Court awards death sentence to man accused of raping, murdering minor in Madhya Pradesh

Judge K N Singh, on Monday, awarded the sentence to Deepak, accused of raping and murdering a 5-year-old girl in Pipariya.

HOSHANGABAD: A fast track court here awarded death sentence to a man accused of raping and murdering a minor.

Judge K N Singh, on Monday, awarded the sentence to Deepak, accused of raping and murdering a 5-year-old girl in Pipariya, on October 31, 2018.

District Prosecution Officer (DPO), K P Ahirwar, said the man has been sentenced under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"It was a very serious crime considering the victim was a 5-year-old who was raped and murdered. The victim was playing outside her house in Pipariya on October 31, 2018, when the accused lured her with chocolates and carried her away to a secluded spot where he first raped and then murdered the child by strangling her," Ahirwar told reporters here.

"The police treated this case seriously and took prompt action in this case. The DNA examination of the accused was also carried out, the prosecution also pursued the case in earnest leading to his conviction. The court awarded him death sentence under Sections 302, life sentence under 376AB and also charged him under other relevant sections of the IPC," Ahirwar said.

