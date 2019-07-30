Home Nation

India, Mozambique discuss ways to boost security cooperation

Rajnath Singh also met with Foreign Minister Jose Pacheco, who expressed satisfaction at the enhanced political engagement between India and Mozambique.

Published: 30th July 2019 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Maputo, Mozambique.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Maputo, Mozambique. | ( Photo | Rajnath Singh Twitter )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held extensive talks with Interior Minister of Mozambique Jaime Basilio Monteiro and explored ways to further deepen bilateral security cooperation.

Singh is on a three-day visit to Mozambique from July 28 to 30.

It is his first overseas trip as defence minister.

After the talks, Singh handed over 44 SUVs to Monteiro for the Mozambican police forces, officials said.

On Monday, Singh met Prime Minister of Mozambique Carlos Agostinho do Rosario and discussed a range of bilateral issues including defence and security cooperation.

ALSO READ: Rajnath Singh arrives in Mozambique in his first overseas trip as Defence Minister

He also held delegation-level talks with Defence Minister of Mozambique Atanasio Salvador M'tumuke following which both sides signed two pacts.

Singh also met with Foreign Minister Jose Pacheco, who expressed satisfaction at the enhanced political engagement between India and Mozambique, the defence ministry said.

"The defence minister discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations while meeting the Mozambican leaders and noted the excellent government-to-government ties, strong business exchanges, vibrant development partnership, and long-standing people-to-people links between the two countries," it said.

Officials said Mozambique sought co-operation from India to deal with the growing menace of terrorism and radicalisation, and Singh assured all possible assistance.

Singh also attended a ceremony in Maputo in which India handed over two fast interceptor boats to Mozambique.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Mozambique Defence Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario India-Mozambique Diplomacy
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp