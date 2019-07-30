Home Nation

Kuldeep Singh Sengar stays suspended from party: UP BJP chief

Sengar was suspended from the party and will stay suspended. CBI inquiry in the case is underway, the state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said.

Published: 30th July 2019

Rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the state government recommended a CBI investigation into the case lodged at Gurbakshganj police station in Rae Bareli in connection with the ‘accident’ in which the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts died, the state BJP on Tuesday announced that the accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar was suspended from the party.

Under immense pressure from the opposition for action against the rape and murder accused MLA, newly appointed UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said that the MLA had been suspended from the party long ago.

“He was suspended from the party and will stay suspended. CBI inquiry in the case is underway,” the state BJP chief adding that he had talked to former UP BJP president who confirmed that the MLA was suspended long back when he was booked in the rape case. However, the BJP never declared it earlier. The state government is standing solidly with the victim’s family. “The government has already recommended the CBI probe into the mishap and the victims are being given the best treatment,” said the state BJP chief.

Opposition Congress, BSP and SP on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of "extending patronage" to party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been accused of raping a minor girl. Meanwhile, the state government spokesperson initiated the process to recommend a CBI probe into the road accident of the Unnao rape case victim in a case lodged against MLA Sengar, his 10 named accomplices and 19 unnamed under sections 302, 307, 506 and 120 B of IPC.

Jailed MLA Sengar and nine others were booked for murder on Monday, a day after the car in which the rape survivor, her aunts and lawyer were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The Unnao rape survivor's family had filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy" behind the Sunday's car crash.

Meanwhile, amid the rapid developments, the condition of the rape survivor and her lawyer Mahendra Singh continued to be critical but stable. Both were still on ventilator support at the trauma ventilator unit at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow. As per Dr Sandeep Tiwari, head Trauma Surgery, the condition of the girl and her lawyer continued to be as critical as Monday and next 72 hours are crucial.

On the other hand, the cremation of the deceased would take place in Unnao on Wednesday. The family of the rape survivor observed a protest at the trauma centre to demand release of Mahesh Singh (victim’s uncle) on parole and also withdrawal of all cases against him.

In the mean time, UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma followed by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav visited the family at trauma centre and both assured all help to them. The Samajwadi Party extended a financial help of Rs 16 lakh to the accident victims. While Akhilesh gave Rs 10 lakh to the rape survivor’s family, Rs 5 lakh to lawyer’s kin, the party handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to the protesting family.

