Maratha body seeks deal on Assembly seats

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After some stray community organizations announced their decision to contest the Assembly elections in order to see a Marathi back in the CM’s seat, to resolve the pending issues of the Maratha community, Maratha Kranti Sena (MKS), the political front of Maratha community groups has said that they would contest at least 100 out of the Maharashtra 288 assembly seats.

In an attempt to appear non-partisan and take advantage of the political scenario, MKS also made an offer to the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine, that if the saffron alliance allots them 10 seats, they won’t be contesting the 100.

“If the BJP-Sena alliance does allot us 10 seats, then we will go ahead and contest 100 seats on our own strength,” said an MKS spokesperson after a day-long meeting of coordinators from all over the state at Pune on Sunday. The MKS was formed in November 2018 on the backdrop of state government’s announcement of the quota for the community. How it is received by the saffron combine needs to be seen in coming days.