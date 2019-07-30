Home Nation

Medieval practice confined to dustbin of history: PM Modi on triple talaq bill passage 

Modi said this is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society, as he expressed his thanks to all parties and MPs who supported its passage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hailing the passage of the triple talaq bill by Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that a historic wrong done to Muslim women has been corrected and an "archaic and medieval practice" confined to the dustbin of history.

India rejoices today, he said in tweets minutes after Rajya Sabha passed the bill.

Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 last week.

Modi said this is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society, as he expressed his thanks to all parties and MPs who supported its passage.

These parties and MPs have risen to the occasion and this step of theirs will forever be remembered in India's history, he said.

Triple Talaq bill now a criminal offence, bill passed in Rajya Sabha

"An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history! Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society. India rejoices today!" the prime minister said.

This is an occasion to salute the remarkable courage of those Muslim women who have suffered great wrongs just due to the practice of triple talaq, he said, adding that the abolition of the practice will contribute to women empowerment and give women the dignity they deserve in our society.

