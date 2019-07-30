Minister Nitin Gadkari invites MPs to rooftop cafe at Transport Bhawan

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Members of Parliament can now drive down to Delhi's Transport Bhawan in the vicinity of Parliament House for a quick cup of coffee or snacks.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has sent invitations to parliamentarians to use the high-tech automated parking and rooftop cafeteria at his office.

The ever-smiling minister, known to enjoy good rapport with opposition MPs as well, made the offer while speaking in Parliament. To make sure that his offer is taken seriously, he followed it up with a letter to MPs specifying the timings when they can use the cafeteria.

"I take this opportunity to invite all honourable members of both the Houses to visit the automated multi-level parking and rooftop cafe as per your convenience," the invite read.

The cafe was inaugurated by Gadkari on June 4 soon after he took charge as a Minister again. The cafe remains open between 9.30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Anyone with a valid government identity card can enjoy the facility.