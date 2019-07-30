Home Nation

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah arrive for BJP Parliamentary party meeting in Parliament

In the last meeting held on July 23, 'Jal Shakti' emerged as the main topic of discussion when the new Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presented the roadmap of his ministry.

Published: 30th July 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Prime minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, BJP Working president JP Nadda and others during the BJP parliamentary party meeting at Parliament. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Parliament for the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State (MoS) for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal also arrived at the Parliament ahead of the meeting.

In the last meeting held on July 23, 'Jal Shakti' emerged as the main topic of discussion when the new Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presented the roadmap of his ministry.

Party sources said it was in line with the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his mission 'Har Ghar Jal' (Water in every household) by 2024.

The extension of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament for at least 10 days was also discussed in the last meeting, which was subsequently approved by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Triple talaq Amit Shah
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp