Home Nation

Petitioners seek early hearing in Supreme Court on Article 35A

A Presidential order was issued under Article 370, which recognises the special status of J&K after it acceded to India, to bring Article 35A into force.

Published: 30th July 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Six separate petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A of the Constitution is pending in the Supreme Court. The matter gains significance as the the Centre has decided to deploy additional forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

These petitions seek an affirmative answer from the top court on the contentious issue -- should the Article 35A, which confers special rights to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir, be finally phased out.

Since 2014, the case has come up for hearing several times but it is yet to be heard in detail on merits, by a designated bench in the apex court.

The article allocates Indian citizenship to the permanent citizens of the state and further allows them special privileges, which have been challenged through petitions in the apex court.

We the Citizen, an NGO, in 2014 challenged this article by filing a petition in the apex court.

The NGO argued that this article was a temporary measure and there were many flaws in the article. For example, it was discriminatory to Kashmiris if they married outside the state and citizens from other parts of the country cannot permanently settle in the state.

Another plea by West Pakistan Refugees claim that there were 3 lakh refugees from the West Pakistan and those who have chosen to be settled in Jammu and Kashmir have been denied the rights gauranteed under Article 35A, which is only meant for original residents of the state.

The arguments in these petitions converge at a main point that the amendment of the Constitution is possible through Parliament and it also has the authority to debate on the merits of Article 35A.

A Presidential order was issued under Article 370, which recognises the special status of Jammu and Kashmir after it acceded to India, to bring Article 35A into force.

Article 370 gives autonomy to the state except in three areas -- defence, communication and external affairs.

Article 370 and Article 35A have acquired political overtones since their inception and leaders from the Kashmir Valley have indicated that abolishing these special provisions will plunge the state into chaos.

The top court has deferred hearing on the matter at least seven times since December 2018, said BJP's Ashwini Upadhyaya who is also a petitioner challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A.

Charu Wali Khanna, who had moved a petition against the article citing gender discrimination, expressed her discontent as the case had not come up for a detailed hearing this year.

"The top court should conduct a hearing on the matter as soon as possible. It is already been delayed for a long time," said Khanna.

The case is yet to be heard by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi after assuming office in October 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 35A Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp