Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, Rajya Sabha, to join BJP

Addressing a press conference, Sanjay Sinh said Congress is still in the past, unaware of the future. Today, country is with PM Modi.

Published: 30th July 2019 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Sinh, who hails from the Amethi royal family, resigned from the Congress on Tuesday and said he would join the BJP on Wednesday.

Sinh, a Congress member of the Rajya Sabha from Assam, also resigned from the Upper House of Parliament, sources said, adding that Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has accepted his resignation.

Addressing a press conference here, the leader said he would join the BJP on Wednesday.

Sinh, who has been in the BJP earlier and was elected to Lok Sabha on its ticket in 90s, wields considerable influence in the Amethi region of Uttar Pradesh.

He had unsuccessful contested the recent Lok Sabha election from Sultanpur.

The BJP's Maneka Gandhi had won from there.

