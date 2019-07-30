Home Nation

'Super 30' real hero Anand Kumar meets Rajasthan CM, to open free coaching institutes in the state

Gehlot praised Kumar for doing a great job for the meritorious students hailing from poor background by giving free coaching for IIT Joint Entrance Examination.

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar and his younger brother Pranav Kumar met with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | @ashokgehlot51, Twitter)

JAIPUR: While Bollywood film ' Super 30' might be earning accolades at the box office, it is good news for students preparing for IIT as well. The Super 30 institute founder, Anand Kumar, on whose life the film has been inspired, might just be opening up a coaching centre in the state soon.

Anand Kumar, who reached Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday and expressed his wish to teach the meritorious students of the state. Gehlot said that the state government will help him in every possible way.

Gehlot has already made the film tax free in Rajasthan. In the delegation that met the Chief Minister, there were students who hold top positions in different fields and have received free coaching at Anand Kumar's Super-30 institute. Anand Kumar also expressed his gratitude to CM Gehlot for giving full exemption from state GST to 'Super-30' in Rajasthan.

Anand Kumar said, "We are planning to open free IIT coaching institute for poor students in Rajasthan. If we are able get help from the government soon, we will be able to open up these institutes in the next 3 months itself."

