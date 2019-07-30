Home Nation

Teen kills pregnant sister in bid to marry brother-in-law

The accused stabbed her seven months pregnant sister multiple times in the stomach and neck with a knife and killed her, allegedly to marry her sister's husband.

By Online Desk

A 19-year-old girl stabbed her elder sister to death in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur as she wanted to marry her brother-in-law.

Sakshi stabbed her seven months pregnant sister Abhilasha multiple times with a knife and killed her, allegedly to marry her sister's husband. The incident took place on Friday at Kaithla locality in Jabalpur.

According to Shahpura police, the woman was found dead in the bathroom with deep injuries on her neck and stomach. They have also found a knife. 

Neighbours said that they saw a girl walking out of the bathroom with a cloth wrapped around her face. The accused was later arrested near the Shahpura-Narsinghpur road. 

Sakshi told police that she moved to her sister's place after Abhilasha fell ill. District SP RK Narwaria said that Sakshi tried to murder her sister earlier but her attempts failed.

"Sakshi developed a relationship with her brother-in-law Anmol and when her elder sister came to know about it, she had asked her to leave. Her brother-in-law had also asked her to return and that is why she murdered her pregnant sister," Narwaria told TOI. 

Following Sakshi's statement, she was arrested and produced before a court, which sent her to jail. 
 

