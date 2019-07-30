Home Nation

Unnao rape survivor's family ends dharna, uncle gets one day parole

Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer are admitted in the Trauma Centre after they met with an accident in which her two women relatives were killed.

People assemble to send across a message of solidarity to the Unnao rape Victim at India Gate in New Delhi.

People assemble to send across a message of solidarity to the Unnao rape Victim at India Gate in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
IANS

Lucknow, July 30 (IANS) Family members of the Unnao rape survivor have ended their dharna after her uncle, Mahesh Singh, was granted a one-day parole to attend the cremation of the two relatives who were killed in Sunday's accident.

The family was sitting on dharna outside the Trauma Centre of King George's Medical University here since Tuesday morning.

They were demanding that all cases against the survivor's uncle, Mahesh Singh, be withdrawn without delay and he be released soon.

The rape survivor and her lawyer are admitted in the Trauma Centre after they met with an accident in which her two women relatives were killed.

Mahesh Singh is lodged in Rae Bareli jail and the family was returning after meeting him on Sunday when the accident took place.

Mahesh Singh is in jail in three cases of attempt to murder. He had applied for a 72-hour parole so that he could attend the cremation of the two family members, including his wife Pushpa Singh, who died in Sunday's accident.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav visited the Trauma Centre on Tuesday and met the family members of the rape survivor.

Talking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said that jungle raj was prevailing in the state.

