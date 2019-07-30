Home Nation

UP Police constitutes SIT to probe Unnao accident till CBI takes over 

Published: 30th July 2019 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

People assemble to send across a message of solidarity to the Unnao rape Victim at India Gate in New Delhi.

People assemble to send across a message of solidarity to the Unnao rape Victim at India Gate in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a latest development, the UP Police on Tuesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts killed, an official said.

 The team will go into all the aspects and probe the incident till the CBI takes over the probe. According to IG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar, the SIT will be headed by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rae Bareli Shashi Shekhar and would comprise of three other members including Circle officers Gopinath Soni, Lakshmikant Gautam and R P Shahi, to probe into the mishap in Raebareli on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Rae Bareli mishap to impact Unnao rape case?

The state government had on Monday night recommended a CBI probe into the incident. BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was among the 10 people named in an FIR registered in connection with the road accident.

The FIR, in which 15-20 unnamed people were also mentioned, was registered at the Gurubuxganj police station in Rae Bareli. The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code's sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) against 10 named persons, including the BJP MLA, and 15-20 others.

Besides the BJP legislator, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, Naveen Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyandendra Singh, Rinku Singh and Awadhesh Singh have been named in the FIR.

Meanwhile, after visiting the victim at KGMU Trauma Centre, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav changed his earlier stance and demanded a SIT probe monitored by a sitting High Court judge. On Monday, the SP chief had asked for the CBI probe. However, Lucknow DM said on Tuesday evening that since the victim was continuing to be critical, she could be airlifted to Delhi if the doctors suggested so. In fact, in the latest health bulletin, doctors had claimed that there was no improvement in her condition and she continued to be on ventilator in ICU.

