AgustaWestland case: HC adjourns hearing on Tihar jail's plea against order allowing Christian Michel to make phone calls

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on a petition moved by the Tihar jail authorities challenging the trial court's order allowing Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, to talk on the cell phone for 15 minutes, as against 10 minutes allowed by the them.

Justice Mukta Gupta also issued a production warrant for Christian Michel's presence in the court on August 21 in connection with the case.

In January this year, a Special CBI court had granted permission to Michel to make international calls to speak to his family, friends, and lawyers, giving him a 15-minute window for the purpose.

The court had, on March 18, issued a notice to Michel and the CBI on a plea moved by Tihar jail authorities challenging the special court's order.

The jail authorities had alleged that the accused made calls on numerous numbers, which is in violation of the rules laid down in the prison manual.

Michel, who was extradited from the UAE in December last year, is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate cases against him related to AgustaWestland deal.

While the CBI is probing his alleged role as a "middleman" in the deal, the ED is investigating money laundering charges against him.