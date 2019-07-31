Home Nation

Amarnath Yatra on hold till August 4 as IMD predicts heavy rains in J&K

SASB said the track from Baltal and Pahalgam has become slippery due to recent heavy rainfall and the situation is likely to aggravate in the next couple of days.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  The Amarnath yatra will remain suspended till August 4 as the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said on Wednesday.

The SASB spokesperson said the rains may cause landslides on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, especially in the stretch between Ramban and Banihal. “The stretch from Ramban to Banihal is highly vulnerable to landslides, and shooting stone.” 

The track from Baltal and Pahalgam, he said, has become slippery due to rainfall. “The situation is likely to aggravate in next couple of days in view of weather advisory issued by IMD.”The 45-day Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1,  concludes on August 15. Until now, about 3,31,770 yatris have visited the cave shrine in south Kashmir.

The authorities have made tight security arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the annual pilgrimage. Thousands of security personnel have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the yatra. The security agencies are using the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and drones and installed CCTVs to monitor the movement of pilgrims, who are being escorted by bomb and bulletproof security escorts from Jammu till the cave shrine. 

