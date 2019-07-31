Home Nation

Congress committed to justice for Unnao rape victim and her family: Priyanka Gandhi

Amid the uproar over the accident case of the Unnao rape survivor, Priyanka also said the "strands are now coming apart" and the names of BJP leaders and the police cover-up are coming to the fore.

Published: 31st July 2019 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Declaring that the Congress is committed to justice for the Unnao rape survivor, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the harassment of the young woman's entire family was not possible without protection from those in power.

Amid the uproar over the accident case of the Unnao rape survivor, Priyanka Gandhi also said the "strands are now coming apart" and the names of BJP leaders and the police cover-up are coming to the fore.

The Unnao rape case and the harassment of the entire family of the rape victim was not possible without protection from those in power, she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The Congress is committed to justice. We will fight this strongly," she said.

The CBI has booked suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 others on murder charges in the accident case of the Unnao rape survivor.

