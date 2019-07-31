Home Nation

Deputy forest ranger swept in flooded nullah in Madhya Pradesh jungles, body found

While two of his colleagues managed to somehow swim out of the overflowing nullah, Ramphal Marskole was lost in deluge of rain water.

Published: 31st July 2019 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy forest ranger Ramphal Marskole

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A deputy ranger of forest department, who was swept in an overflowing nullah due to heavy rain on Monday late night, was found dead in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon.

The deputy forest ranger identified as Ramphal Marskole, who was posted at the forest village Borpani in Harda district, around 200 km from Bhopal, was on patrolling duty along with two others, when they were swept in a nullah overflowing to heavy rain near Porsa Dhana village under Rehatgaon police station area on Monday late night.

While two of those swept in the nullah managed to somehow swim out of the overflowing nullah, the deputy forest ranger was lost in deluge of rain water.

While confirming the incident, the Harda district police superintendent Bharat Singh Virde said the forest department and police teams which went to the dense forests for searching the missing deputy forest ranger, finally managed track his body in the afternoon.

According to police and forest department sources in Harda, the teams which went into the dense forests searching for the missing deputy forest ranger at around 11 am, could find his body and return by late afternoon owing swelling nullah in the jungles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
deputy ranger Madhya Pradesh rains Madhya Pradesh nullah forest ranger
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp