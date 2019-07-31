Deputy forest ranger swept in flooded nullah in Madhya Pradesh jungles, body found

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A deputy ranger of forest department, who was swept in an overflowing nullah due to heavy rain on Monday late night, was found dead in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon.

The deputy forest ranger identified as Ramphal Marskole, who was posted at the forest village Borpani in Harda district, around 200 km from Bhopal, was on patrolling duty along with two others, when they were swept in a nullah overflowing to heavy rain near Porsa Dhana village under Rehatgaon police station area on Monday late night.

While two of those swept in the nullah managed to somehow swim out of the overflowing nullah, the deputy forest ranger was lost in deluge of rain water.

While confirming the incident, the Harda district police superintendent Bharat Singh Virde said the forest department and police teams which went to the dense forests for searching the missing deputy forest ranger, finally managed track his body in the afternoon.

According to police and forest department sources in Harda, the teams which went into the dense forests searching for the missing deputy forest ranger at around 11 am, could find his body and return by late afternoon owing swelling nullah in the jungles.