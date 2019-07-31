Does food have a religion? Netizens divided over Zomato tweet 

Home Nation

The tweet came in response to a user who wrote that he was cancelling a Zomato order as the food delivery app allotted a 'non-Hindu rider' for the delivery. 

Published: 31st July 2019 04:17 PM

By Online Desk

Food delivery app Zomato has set the internet abuzz with its response to a user who wanted to cancel his order for an unusual reason.

Amit Shukla (@NaMo_SARKAAR) wrote on Twitter that he was cancelling a Zomato order as the food delivery app allotted a 'non-Hindu rider' for the delivery. 

"Just cancelled order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non-Hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel," he tweeted. 

Claiming that Zomato is forcing users to accept deliveries from people they don't want, he further said that he was uninstalling the app and would discuss the issue with his lawyers. 

Replying to the user's claim, Zomato wrote, "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion." The food delivery service's reply was widely praised by netizens. 

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

However, Zomato's response didn't go down well with a few others who criticised the app for being 'hypocritical.' A section of netizens tweeted a screenshot of the food delivery app's reply to a user complaining about non-halal food.

Does food really have a religion?

For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Comments(1)

  • hari
    of course
    21 hours ago reply
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
