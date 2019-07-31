Does food have a religion? Netizens divided over Zomato tweet 

By Online Desk

Food delivery app Zomato has set the internet abuzz with its response to a user who wanted to cancel his order for an unusual reason.

Amit Shukla (@NaMo_SARKAAR) wrote on Twitter that he was cancelling a Zomato order as the food delivery app allotted a 'non-Hindu rider' for the delivery.

"Just cancelled order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non-Hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel," he tweeted.

Claiming that Zomato is forcing users to accept deliveries from people they don't want, he further said that he was uninstalling the app and would discuss the issue with his lawyers.

@ZomatoIN is forcing us to take deliveries from people we don't want else they won't refund and won't cooperate I am removing this app and will discuss the issue with my lawyers — पं अमित शुक्ल (@NaMo_SARKAAR) July 30, 2019

Replying to the user's claim, Zomato wrote, "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion." The food delivery service's reply was widely praised by netizens.

Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion. https://t.co/H8P5FlAw6y — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values. https://t.co/cgSIW2ow9B — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 31, 2019

Well done @ZomatoIN I use your app, will do so more often now. Also, someone tell this thing that its vehicle runs on Muslim fuel, its phone was developed by Christians & the world is full of wonderful people who follow all sorts of belief systems. BTW its sickness is malignant. — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) July 31, 2019

Stop using petrol too that comes from the gulf the Muslim country....

Cos India is the largest importer of crude oil from Gcc countries... (Muslim countries) — RiA (@RiaRevealed) July 31, 2019

bro you're the reason for all the problems in this world, i hope you know many non Hindu's also work for twitter so pls delete your tweet. — Sanjay Manaktala (@smanak) July 31, 2019

However, Zomato's response didn't go down well with a few others who criticised the app for being 'hypocritical.' A section of netizens tweeted a screenshot of the food delivery app's reply to a user complaining about non-halal food.

Pic 1: Zomato's reply when a customer wants to cancel food because it's non-Halal.



Pic 2: Zomato's reply when a customer wants to cancel food because delivery boy is non-Hindu in shravan month.



Why such double standards @ZomatoIN? pic.twitter.com/4OQg9Ynyqi — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) July 31, 2019

Then what is this #Halal logo doing on #Zomato ? Serving Hypocrisy ? Nothing wrong in serving halal but then don’t preach about Religion to others. pic.twitter.com/GeoMXCTnQF — Knock Knock Knock - Penny..!! (@LoveForTrains) July 31, 2019

Looks like Food does have a religion. pic.twitter.com/8RkD2iMBe9 — Divya Kumar Soti (@DivyaSoti) July 31, 2019

Does food really have a religion?