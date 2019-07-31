Home Nation

Hope AIMPLB challenges 'unconstitutional' Triple Talaq Bill in SC: Asaduddin Owaisi

The Rajya Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, on Tuesday after rejecting the Opposition's demand to refer it to the Select Committee.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday termed as "unconstitutional" the Triple Talaq Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, and hoped the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will challenge it in the Supreme Court.

"The law will demonise Muslim men and cause injustice to Muslim women. The BJP wants to give a message to its Hindutva voters that they have fixed Muslims through the measure," he told ANI.

"It is unconstitutional. I hope the AIMPLB will challenge it in the Supreme Court," he said.

The Bill, which was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha, criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims and provides for a jail term of three years for the husband.

