Woman killed, 7 injured in J&K as Pakistan violates ceasefire again

The victim, Rahmi Bhat, from Bagtore area near the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector was hit by a mortar splinter late on Tuesday.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A woman was killed and seven other civilians were injured due to Pakistani troops’ firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez and Karnah in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A police official said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire in Bagtore area along the LoC in Gurez sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday afternoon. The firing and shelling continued throughout the night.

A woman Rahme Begum and an employee of a health department identified as Manzoor Ahmad sustained injuries due to the shelling.

The woman was hit by splinters of mortar shell fired by Pakistani troops after she came out of the underground bunker in the evening to bring food for her kids. The woman was referred to District Hospital Bandipora, wherefrom doctors referred her to SMHS hospital in Srinagar where she died in the morning.

The health employee injured is undergoing treatment and doctors have termed his condition as stable.
The Pakistani troops also breached border ceasefire along the LoC in Karnah subdivision including Tanghdhar yesterday evening. Sub Divisional Magistrate Karnah Ilyas Ahmad said that heavy artillery shells were fired into the civilian areas.

Jammu and Kashmi Ceasefire violation Pakistan shelling LoC
