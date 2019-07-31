Lucknow diary

Home Nation

Lucknow is over the moon, thanks to Chandrayaan 2 mission director Ritu Karidhal Srivastava’s links to the city.

Honour for moon mission director
Lucknow is over the moon, thanks to Chandrayaan 2 mission director Ritu Karidhal Srivastava’s links to the city. Now, her alma mater has decided to acknowledge her feat by recommending her name for the institution’s highest honour. Lucknow University wants to confer upon her the honoris causa (an honorary degree) during the convocation on October 14. Her name will soon be recommended to the Governor. Ritu finished her post-graduation in 1997 and got enrolled in a doctorate course in the physics department. She later taught in the same department before getting an offer from ISRO. 

Rumble strips on Yamuna Expressway
Yamuna Expressway, which had been recently in the news after a bus accident killed 29 people, will now have rumble strips every 15km to prevent drivers from exceeding the speed limit and to keep them alert on the wheel. The decision has come in the wake of 120 deaths on the high-speed road this year. Moreover, all gaps and open culverts on the expressway would be levelled and cemented to ensure safety. Moreover, the state government will set up a trauma centre at Kannauj to provide “urgent medical help” to accident victims. A mobile app to enable passengers to track the location of ambulances and police once they are on the expressway will also be introduced. Illegal dhabas along the expressway would be shut as they pose a hazard.

Tourists can enjoy a view from the top
Lucknowites and tourists can now enjoy an aerial view of major tourist destinations in the city in just 25 minutes. The tourism department, in association with private players, is planning to launch a chopper service for tourists from October. This would not only give a major push to tourism in the city but will also keep tourists away from traffic snarls and parking issues. Plus an over-the-top view of all landmarks in the city will be a new attraction. The success of helicopter service during Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj earlier this year inspired the service in the city.

Tiger count up in Uttar Pradesh
With country recording a 33% increase in tiger population between 2014 and 2018, UP saw the figure up by 47.86%. It was revealed by the Tiger Census Report released on Monday (International Tiger Day). The foresters claimed that in 2014 the number of big cats in UP was 117 and this year it went up to 173. In 2010, there were 1,706 tigers all over India and in UP they numbered 118. Similarly, in 2006, the countrywide count was 1,411 and in UP 109.  The tiger count was done in 2018 and the range was 148 to 198 tigers in UP.

