Speaker Om Birla says Lok Sabha to become paperless from next session

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday announced that the Lower House will become paperless from the next session, a move which will save crores of rupees to the exchequer.

During the Zero Hour, several members praised the Speaker for starting a new system under which their name and division number are displayed on the screen in the house, when they are speaking.

Birla told the members that various new initiatives will be taken to improve the functioning of the house and announced that Lok Sabha will become paperless from the next session onwards.

It will save crores of rupees, he said.

However, he assured the House that if any member needed paper he or she would be provided.