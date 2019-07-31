Home Nation

Three Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh cadres held in Assam

According to police, Hafizpur Rehman, Yaqub Ali and Sariful Islam were arrested when the police were keeping a watch in the area ahead of Independence Day.

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By ANI

BARPETA (ASSAM): Three cadres of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were arrested in Barpeta district on Tuesday, police said. The cadres were identified as Hafizpur Rehman, Yaqub Ali and Sariful Islam.

According to police, the arrest was made while they were keeping a watch in the area ahead of Independence Day. "We made a team to conduct a raid in the area. Surveillance was increased and police were kept on high alert soon after we received an input that JMB cadres are hiding in the Barpeta area," Barpeta Superintendent of Police Rabin Kumar said.

He said the court has sent Hafizpur Rehman on eight-day police custody. The SP said these cadres were trained in 2014 by Shakeel Ahmed who lost his life in Burdwan blast. The police have seized a country-made revolver and four live rounds from Rehman.

