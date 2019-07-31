Three militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid on LoC

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Three infiltrating militants were killed late Tuesday by the army near the line of control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, sources said on Wednesday.

Defence sources said a group of infiltrating militants were challenged by alert troops of the army in Baktur area of Gurez sector on Tuesday.

"In the ensuing encounter, three infiltrating terrorists were killed. The operation is still going on in the area," defence sources said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at India n positions on Wednesday on the LoC in Rajouri district.

Defence sources said in winter capital Jammu: "At about 12.30 a.m. today Pakistan Army initiated ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

"Indian Army responded strongly and effectively".