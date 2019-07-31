Home Nation

Unnao rape case: CJI Ranjan Gogoi denies receiving survivor's letter, SC seeks report

The observations came when senior lawyer V Giri, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae in child rape cases, sought urgent listing of the Unnao rape case.

Published: 31st July 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a report from its secretary-general as to why a letter written by the Unnao rape survivor to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, apprehending threat to her life, was not placed before him.

"Unfortunately, the letter is yet to see the light of the day and yet the newspapers flashed it as if I have read the letter," Justice Gogoi said.

The bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose lamented that newspapers gave the impression that no action was taken by the CJI.

"We will do something about this highly volatile situation," the bench said.

The observations came when senior advocate V Giri, who is assisting the court in the suo motu case on an alarming rise in child rapes, sought urgent hearing of the Unnao rape case.

The apex also asked the Uttar Pradesh authorities to file a status report by Thursday on the accident of the Unnao rape case victim.

It listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped two years ago by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence in Unnao, was critically injured in a car crash on Sunday

READ| CBI files case against 'suspended' BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, 10 others

She was travelling with her family members and lawyer when their car was hit by a speeding truck in the northern state's Rae Bareli district.

Two of her family members were killed in the accident and her lawyer was seriously injured.

The woman's family has filed a complaint alleging "conspiracy" behind the car crash.

A copy of the letter, written by the survivor and two of her family members, was also sent to the Allahabad High Court and Uttar Pradesh government authorities.

The letter claimed that some people, allegedly associated with Sengar, had threatened the victim's family with dire consequences on July 7-8.

It also sought a direction for registration of an FIR against those who allegedly intimidated the family.

The letter, signed by the girl, her mother and aunt, stated that on July 7 Naveen Singh, son of an accused in the case Shashi Singh, brother of another accused Kuldeep Singh and one Kunnu Mishra had visited their house and threatened them.

The next day, another person came to their house.

Along with the letter, they said, they were also annexing the video of the car in which these people had come to their house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Kuldeep Singh Sengar Unnao rape Ranjan Gogoi
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp