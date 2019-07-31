Home Nation

Unnao rape survivor's aunt cremated amid security

Pushpa Singh, aunt of the Unnao rape survivor, was cremated by her husband Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail, performed the last rites.

Police officers inspect the site of the accident near Rae Bareli where the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were injured, while her aunts died

By IANS

UNNAO: The mortal remains of Pushpa Singh, aunt of the Unnao rape survivor, were consigned to flames at Misra Ghat on Wednesday by her husband Mahesh Singh. The last rites were conducted amidst tight security and in the presence of district officials.

Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail, performed the last rites. His one-day parole ends at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The rape survivor's maternal aunt, who also died in the car crash on Sunday, was cremated at her home in Barabanki.

Both the women were killed in a car accident on Sunday in Rae Bareli, where they had gone to meet Mahesh Singh in jail. The rape survivor and her lawyer, Mahendra Singh, were critically injured in the same accident and are undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre of Kind George's Medical University (KGMU).

The condition of the rape survivor continues to be 'highly critical' but the condition of the lawyer has shown improvement and he has been taken off the ventilator. Security has also been tightened outside the rape survivor's house in Unnao.

