Home Nation

UP man gives wife triple talaq on road a day after historic Bill passed in Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, prominent Muslim bodies including the AIMPLB and Darul Uloom expressed their opposition to the bill in no uncertain terms and even threatened to challenge it in the apex court.

Published: 31st July 2019 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Just a day after the passage of Triple Talaq Bill in Upper House of Parliament, a woman was Talaqed in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Wednesday.

Chand of Saharanpur handed talaq to his wife Mehrunnissa while returning from a family court counselling session.

According to Mehrunissa, on their way home after attending the counselling, her husband asked her what she wanted to which she said her decision is to accept the ruling of the court, whatever it be.

“Hearing this, my husband said, he won’t wait for her to leave him. Instead, he would leave her right then and there pronouncing the word ‘talaq’ thrice in one go in the middle of the road,” she said.  Mehrunissa also said the rift between them began when she gave birth to a daughter.

Meanwhile, prominent Muslim bodies including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Darul Uloom expressed their opposition to the bill in no uncertain terms and even threatened to challenge it in the apex court.

Senior AIMPLB member and advocate Zafaryab Jilani said that the passage of triple talaq bill in Parliament did not matter as there still were several “loopholes” in it. He also termed the bill as “unconstitutional” and added it would be studied in detail to explore the legal options to challenge it.

Jilani was supported by Khalid Rashi Frinaglimahli, chairman of Indian Islamic Institution. Toeing the line of AIMPLB, the seminary’s vice-chancellor Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani termed the bill as nothing but a sheer interference in the Islamic laws Shariyat. He claimed that thr triple Talaq bill was an infringement of the right to religious freedom in the country.

The cleric appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to return the bill back to the government without signing it. Rajya Sabha has cleared the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill which makes instant Triple Talaq among Muslims a criminal offence. The Lok Sabha had passed the bill last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Triple Talaq Bill Triple Talaq AIMPLB Muslim women Muslim woman Darul Uloom
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp