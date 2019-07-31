UP man gives wife triple talaq on road a day after historic Bill passed in Rajya Sabha

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Just a day after the passage of Triple Talaq Bill in Upper House of Parliament, a woman was Talaqed in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Wednesday.

Chand of Saharanpur handed talaq to his wife Mehrunnissa while returning from a family court counselling session.

According to Mehrunissa, on their way home after attending the counselling, her husband asked her what she wanted to which she said her decision is to accept the ruling of the court, whatever it be.

“Hearing this, my husband said, he won’t wait for her to leave him. Instead, he would leave her right then and there pronouncing the word ‘talaq’ thrice in one go in the middle of the road,” she said. Mehrunissa also said the rift between them began when she gave birth to a daughter.

Meanwhile, prominent Muslim bodies including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Darul Uloom expressed their opposition to the bill in no uncertain terms and even threatened to challenge it in the apex court.

Senior AIMPLB member and advocate Zafaryab Jilani said that the passage of triple talaq bill in Parliament did not matter as there still were several “loopholes” in it. He also termed the bill as “unconstitutional” and added it would be studied in detail to explore the legal options to challenge it.

Jilani was supported by Khalid Rashi Frinaglimahli, chairman of Indian Islamic Institution. Toeing the line of AIMPLB, the seminary’s vice-chancellor Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani termed the bill as nothing but a sheer interference in the Islamic laws Shariyat. He claimed that thr triple Talaq bill was an infringement of the right to religious freedom in the country.

The cleric appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to return the bill back to the government without signing it. Rajya Sabha has cleared the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill which makes instant Triple Talaq among Muslims a criminal offence. The Lok Sabha had passed the bill last week.