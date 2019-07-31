Home Nation

UP Muslim boy set ablaze for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' dies

UP Police say victim’s claim to be attacked after refusing to say Ram chant ‘fabricated’.

Published: 31st July 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Abdul Khaliq, 18, who suffered 45 per cent burns after he was allegedly doused with kerosene and set afire by unknown persons for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli on Sunday, died in Varanasi Divisional Hospital on Tuesday.

The victim’s statement said he was waylaid by four men on bikes on Dudhari bridge in Saiyadraja area while on his way to attend nature’s call around 4.30 am. On his refusal to give in to their demand to chant “Jai Shri Ram”, he was set ablaze . His father Zulfikar said Khaliq came home with severe burns around 5 am.

Chandauli Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, refuted the claim saying it was ‘fabricated as an afterthought’. The police, however, are yet to explain if the claims of the boy and family were wrong, why the boy would have set himself afire.

The SP said, newspaper hawker Dinesh Maurya had seen the victim alone at the time of the incident at a different place. “Till Sunday noon, the boy had maintained that he was set afire by unidentified men but his mother was prevailed upon by some anti-social elements to allege that he was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan,” Singh said.

Earlier, an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons of Manrajpur village under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the IPC on the basis of the written complaint of Khaliq’s family.

“While the boy claimed to have been accosted by goons near Dudhari bridge, Maurya claimed to have seen him near Kale Khan Baba Mazaar along NH-2. The boy constantly changed his statement. CCTV footage do not show him in certain places he mentioned,” Singh claimed.  He said, “Initially the family named some Yadav but the victim named one Sunil.”

Police claimed the victim took off his slippers and went inside a ‘mazaar’ where he immolated self and came out running. “Maurya, who was going to Saiyadraja to collect newspapers saw the boy running on the road,” said Singh.

“I can say with conviction that the family story is fabricated and designed to create social discontent,” SP Singh added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jai Shri Ram Violence fire
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Garge Daya
    Heading of news itself is highly objectionable !!! Its attempts to sensationalize unverified news! Why Newspaper like yrs giving such news misleading news heading without proper verification!!!????
    1 day ago reply
Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp