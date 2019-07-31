Yogi government changes state home secretary in a major bureaucratic reshuffle

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At a time when the state government is faced by back to back controversies– first Sonbhadra and now accident of Unnao rape victim, her lawyer and two aunts in Rae Bareli—in a major bureaucratic reshuffle, principal secretary, home, Arvind Kumar was removed and sent to UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) in the same capacity.

Meanwhile, Additional chief secretary Awnish Awasthi has been handed over the charge of home department in addition to Information and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) while shuffling he departments of other two dozen senior IAS officer here on late Tuesday night.

Arvind Kumar would replace Aradhna Shukla who has been looking after the department since the previous regime. She was shifted to the secondary education department in the same capacity.

The state government appointed Additional Chief Secretary Rajendra Tiwari Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC) , the post which had been lying vacant since Yogi government came to power. Deepak Trivedi, Additional Chief Secretary

programme implementation and planning was appointed chairman, Revenue Board.

Deepak Kumar has been made new principal secretary, medical health in place of Prashant Trivedi, who has been shifted to Aayush department. Navneet Sehgal, principal secretary, Khadi Gram Udyog, has been brought to the mainstream. He has been given additional charge of Micro, Small and Medium-scale industries and export promotion.

Senior IAS officer Jitendra Kumar has been given the charge of the tourism department as principal secretary.

BL Meena, who was on the waiting list, has been appointed principal secretary, dairy development, animal husbandry and fisheries in place of Sudhir Bobde, who has been sent to Kanpur as labour commissioner.

Meanwhile, labour commissioner Anil Kumar has been sent to Home Guards as principal secretary. K Ravindra Naik has been made the managing director of Deen Dayal Institute of Rural Development.