Home Nation

Yogi government changes state home secretary in a major bureaucratic reshuffle

Arvind Kumar would replace Aradhna Shukla who has been looking after the department since the previous regime. She was shifted to the secondary education department.

Published: 31st July 2019 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At a time when the state government is faced by back to back controversies– first Sonbhadra and now accident of Unnao rape victim, her lawyer and two aunts in Rae Bareli—in a major  bureaucratic reshuffle, principal secretary, home, Arvind Kumar was  removed and sent to UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC)  in the same capacity. 

Meanwhile,  Additional chief secretary Awnish Awasthi has been handed over the charge of home department in addition to Information and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) while shuffling he departments of other two dozen senior IAS officer here on late Tuesday night.

Arvind Kumar would replace Aradhna Shukla who has been looking after the department since the previous regime. She was shifted to the secondary education department in the same capacity.

The state government appointed Additional Chief Secretary Rajendra Tiwari Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC) , the post which had been lying vacant since Yogi government came to power.  Deepak Trivedi, Additional Chief Secretary
programme implementation and planning was appointed chairman, Revenue Board.

Deepak Kumar has been made new principal secretary, medical health in place of Prashant Trivedi, who has been shifted to Aayush department. Navneet Sehgal, principal secretary, Khadi Gram Udyog, has been brought to the mainstream. He has been given additional charge of Micro, Small and Medium-scale industries and export promotion.

Senior IAS officer Jitendra Kumar has been given the charge of the tourism department as principal secretary.

BL Meena, who was on the waiting list, has been appointed principal secretary, dairy development, animal husbandry and fisheries in place of Sudhir Bobde, who has been sent to Kanpur as labour commissioner.

Meanwhile, labour commissioner Anil Kumar has been sent to Home Guards as principal secretary. K Ravindra Naik has been made the managing director of Deen Dayal Institute of Rural Development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Fire fighters trying to douse the fire at BSNL office near beach station, in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo| R Satish babu/EPS)
Fire at BSNL office in Chennai, no casualties reported
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp