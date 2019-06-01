Home Nation

All highway projects will be completed within 3 years: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari arrived at his parliamentary constituency of Nagpur on Saturday morning after being sworn-in as the Union Minister on May 30.

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File | PTI)

By ANI

NAGPUR: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that his department will complete all highway projects within three years and asserted that the deadline of road construction will be increased to 40 kilometres per day.

"I have done several works related to roads. We have decided that we will plant 125 crore trees equal to the population of India in the next three years. I couldn't do much in roadside amenities," Gadkari told reporters here.

"We will complete all highway projects within three years. I will try to complete the target of constructing roads to 40 kilometres per day from the current 32 km per day target," he said.

Gadkari, who is also Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expects his department to help in increasing the growth rate of the country.

"Enterprises department is connected to growth rate and employment potential and the Prime Minister expects our growth rate to increase because of the same. I will do a lot of hard work to fulfil his expectations," he said.

The Union Minister also said that he will provide all required support to the ministers of Jal Shakti department and river connectivity.

