Bihar: Session and district courts in every district to have an attached dispensary

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The proposal to set up a dispensary in each of the 38 district and sessions courts with immediate effect was passed in a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

This proposal is aimed at providing medical services in the court premises on all working days. According to the principal secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat Sanjay Kumar, "Five posts would be created to each of 38 proposed dispensaries in which postings of a medical officer, a trained nurse, pharmacists and lower division clerk would be made to run the dispensary effectively."

Around 190 staff and medical officials would be posted at all these dispensaries. The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to transfer three acres of additional land to Bardhaman Ayurvigyan Sansthan (BAS) in Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s home district-Nalanda to set up a model Ayurvedic health institute.