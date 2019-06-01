Modi Cabinet 2.0: Amit Shah takes charge of Home Ministry, holds meeting with officials

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP President Amit Shah Saturday took charge as the Union Home Minister, two days after he was sworn in following a landslide victory of the saffron party-led NDA.

Shah was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.

The home minister is also holding a meeting with the officials to familiarise with the issues concerning the ministry, an official said.

Two newly appointed Ministers of state for home - G K Reddy and Nityananda Rai - also took charge Saturday.

The leadership change in the high-profile ministry is expected to usher in a certain decisiveness and an iron-handed approach to terror, insurgency and secessionism.

However, former Home Minister Rajnath Singh had given a free hand to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to heavy casualties among terrorists, Shah is expected to be more proactive and lead from the front.