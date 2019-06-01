Modi Cabinet 2.0: Amit Shah takes charge of Home Ministry, holds meeting with officials
Shah was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.
Published: 01st June 2019
NEW DELHI: BJP President Amit Shah Saturday took charge as the Union Home Minister, two days after he was sworn in following a landslide victory of the saffron party-led NDA.
The home minister is also holding a meeting with the officials to familiarise with the issues concerning the ministry, an official said.
Two newly appointed Ministers of state for home - G K Reddy and Nityananda Rai - also took charge Saturday.
The leadership change in the high-profile ministry is expected to usher in a certain decisiveness and an iron-handed approach to terror, insurgency and secessionism.
However, former Home Minister Rajnath Singh had given a free hand to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to heavy casualties among terrorists, Shah is expected to be more proactive and lead from the front.