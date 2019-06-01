Bengal's Kanchrapara turns violent with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Police on Saturday resorted to baton charge to disperse a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters staging a demonstration and shouting "Jai Shri Ram", ahead of a Trinamool Congress party meeting at Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district.

The police officers tried to keep the BJP workers away from the area through which the convoy of Trinamool leaders incouding some ministers were scheduled to pass.

They also resorted to baton charge to disperse the demonstrators. Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed to control the situation.