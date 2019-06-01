Bihar: Three children from family charred to death as LPG cylinder blasts after fire break-out

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a heart-rending incident, three children of a family were charred to death as a gas cylinder exploded at a house in Saran district of Bihar after a fire broke.

The incident took place at Baligaon village under the Parsa PS limits in riverine areas of Saran district.

According to the police, the incident was reported late night, thatched house of one Ambika Shah caught fire when he and other adult members of his family were attending a wedding function in neighbourhood and children were sleeping inside a room.

Prima facie a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire. An LPG gas cylinder in the kitchen also got caught in flames and exploded burning the children to death.

"All children, aged about 4 to 9 years, were sleeping in a room adjacent to the kitchen in the LPG cylinder kept exploded when caught fire", a local said, alleging that the fire tenders reached on time, children would have been saved.

Meanwhile, Saran administration has directed the block official to provide relief and other assistance to the bereaved family members of the deceased.

By the time police reached, hundreds of villagers had rushed to the spot and extracted corpses of two children from debris and search for third kid's corpse was going on.