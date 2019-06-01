Home Nation

Challenges of modernising security forces, speeding up Tejas project await Rajnath

A political heavyweight, Rajnath Singh joins as the Defence Minister at a time when the forces are at the cusp of major organisational and operational changes.

Published: 01st June 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A political heavyweight, Rajnath Singh joins as the Defence Minister at a time when the forces are at the cusp of major organisational and operational changes.

The task at hand for the new minister will be to smoothly implement the major restructuring envisaged for the Army, to bolster the dwindling combat squadrons of the Air Force with newer acquisitions, while speeding up the upgrade of the indigenous Tejas.

He will also need to speedily acquire strategic weapons and create the truly Blue Water Navy and arm it with sophisticated submarines, futuristic aircraft carriers and combat aircraft.

Lt-Gen Vinod Bhatia, Director of Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, said force accretion is an imperative from which the ministry cannot run away. “Modernization to meet the threat perceptions, squarely facing operational challenges and making rapid technological changes with the available resources will be the basics for the new Defence Minister,” he said.

Laxman Behera, Research Fellow, Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis feels, “Make in India needs to be the focus of the modernization plans for which strategic partnerships will be needed to acquire sophisticated and cutting edge technologies. Once resolved, such partnerships will help the country indigenize and rapidly induct strategic platforms to defend the country,” he said.

“Cutting timelines for the projects undertaken by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Ordnance Factory Board should be a priority, while introducing reforms within such big set-ups,” added a serving senior officer on condition of anonymity.

“Time lags and escalation in prices are things a modern set up cannot afford,” he said

Rajnath Singh will be presiding over the important task of weaning the country away from the rank of top weapon importers.

But this will also depend on the Defence Budget, which for the last several years, has been inadequate to meet the cost of needed acquisitions to modernize the forces.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh BJP NDA LCA Tejas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp