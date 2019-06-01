Home Nation

Ex-President Pratibha Patil conferred Mexico's highest civilian honour for foreigners

The award was presented by Mexico's Ambassador to India, Melba Pria, at a special ceremony held in the MCCIA Bhavan, Pune.

Published: 01st June 2019 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Former President Pratibha Patil. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

PUNE: Former President Pratibha Patil on Saturday was conferred with "Orden Mexicana del Aguila Azteca" or Order of the Aztec Eagle, Mexico's highest civilian honour for foreigners.

The award was presented by Mexico's Ambassador to India, Melba Pria, at a special ceremony held in the MCCIA Bhavan, Pune.

Pria said the Order is the highest distinction given by the Mexican government since 1933 to foreigners for their prominent services to Mexico and to humanity.

Nelson Mandela, the former President of South Africa, along with 13 Indian nationals, including the first Vice president of India, preceded Patil. "This is also the first time that we have awarded the 'Aztec Eagle' to a woman," the envoy added.

On her part, Patil said, "I want to thank Mexico for conferring this prestigious award. This is the felicitation of the friendship of our two countries."

"India and Mexico are old civilizations. Both present vibrant and pluralistic democracies. We recognise each other on the international scenario and actively contribute to find creative solutions to global problems," she added.

"Congratulations to Former President of India Smt Pratibhatai Patil for 'Orden Mexicana del Aguila Azteca' (order of the Aztec Eagle), Mexico's highest civilian honour!," Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, tweeted.

"This award was presented in Pune today," he added. The award, which was created in 1993 by the then President of Mexico, Abelardo L. Rodriguez, is given to prominent heads of state or government, ambassadors after they have served in Mexico.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pratibha Patil Aztec Eagle Mexico's highest civilian honour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp