Harsh Vardhan back in ministry he was shifted from in 2014

Vardhan, an ENT specialist by profession, was seen as a domain expert and passionate about health sector during his earlier stint.

Harsh Vardhan, Modi Cabinet

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dr Harsh Vardhan got back the portfolio of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the new Modi government — a ministry he was divested of in late 2014, months after being made in-charge. The minister will join office on Monday.

Vardhan, an ENT specialist by profession, was seen as a domain expert and passionate about health sector during his earlier stint.

Sources in the government said Vardhan was shifted from the health ministry last time after he removed a vigilance officer in AIIMS, Delhi, for highlighting instances of corruption.

The vigilance officer had reportedly recommended action again an IAS officer-considered close to J P Nadda, who incidentally replaced Vardhan in the ministry.

“That was an unfortunate episode which led to Vardhan’s ouster from the ministry, but he was widely regarded as somebody deeply interested in the issues of the ministry,” said a senior official.

“We are happy that he is coming back and it will be a vindication of sorts for him.”

Dr Harsh Vardhan

