In a first, Lalu's RJD invites BJP leaders for Iftar party on June 2 at Rabri Devi's residence

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: William Clay's saying, "There is quite a game, politics. There are no permanent enemies and no permanent friends, only permanent interest." This seems to be true after former Bihar CM Rabri Devi on Saturday for the first time invited BJP leaders for the Iftar party, scheduled at her official residence on June 2.

"The invitations to BJP leaders at a time when NDA ally JD(U) has expressed annoyance and opted to stay out of NDA-II cabinet, has more than the eye meets", remarked a senior BJP leader, preferring anonymity.

Ajit Choudhary, one of the spokespersons of BJP, surprised at the invitation for RJD's Iftar party said: "It looks good that political culture and decorum in RJD is now changing influenced by the BJP".

The invitation cards have been sent by Rabri Devi on which the names of both of her sons have not been printed.

A senior leader of RJD on being asked, off the record, said that invitation cards sent to BJP leaders for the Iftaar party were meant to 'forget and forgive', what happened and whatever were spoken against each other-RJD and BJP, by their leaders in the recently concluded LS elections.

But some senior party sources said nothing is impossible in politics and those who have been invited for the Iftar party including a senior BJP leader Prem Ranjan Patel, would be free to decide whether to go or not.

"The BJP doesn't nurture grudge against any other political party. Every party has its own political ideologies", remarked a BJP leader.