Home Nation

Jamia alumnus to mentor school children in North-East India

Mohd Khalid Hasan has been assigned to mentor MT Zion Senior Secondary School at Senapati district in Manipur.

Published: 01st June 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Mohd Khalid Hasan

Mohd Khalid Hasan

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Jamia Millia Islamia alumnus will mentor a school in Manipur under the Central government’s flagship programme Atal Innovation Mission (AIM).  Mohd Khalid Hasan has become a ‘Mentor of Change’ under a strategic nation building initiative engaging leaders who can guide and mentor students in thousands of Atal Tinkering Labs that the Mission has established across India.   

The AIM is a flagship initiative set up by the NITI Aayog to promote innovation and entrepreneurship across the length and breadth of the country, based on a detailed study and deliberations on innovation and entrepreneurial needs in the years ahead Originally from Bihar, Hasan was assigned to mentor MT Zion Senior Secondary School at Senapati district in Manipur.

“I have studied in a government school and I luckily ended up becoming an innovator. In our schools, students only dream of either government jobs or becoming a topper. I want to train students to be self-sufficient, future entrepreneurs and innovators,” Hasan told The Morning Standard.The Jamia alumnus is the founder of India’s one of the well established poetry and storytelling platform “YourVoice”, which reserves 50 per cent slots for women performers in every event.

Hasan did Bachelors in Electronics Engineering from Jamia in 2015. “I started digital media campus news platform, ‘Aapka Time’ in 2013. In 2018, YourVoice was started which has received huge support and appreciation.”

A serial entrepreneur, Hasan will conduct knowledge transfer and sharing sessions with students on topics like digital literacy, design thinking and entrepreneurship.He will co-create a mentoring calendar with the Senapati school administration for the benefit of the students to educate and innovate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Atal Innovation Mission Jamia Millia Islamia Jamia Alumni Manipur school Mohd Khalid Hasan NITI Aayog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp