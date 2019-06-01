Jamia alumnus to mentor school children in North-East India

Rahiba R Parveen By

NEW DELHI: A Jamia Millia Islamia alumnus will mentor a school in Manipur under the Central government’s flagship programme Atal Innovation Mission (AIM). Mohd Khalid Hasan has become a ‘Mentor of Change’ under a strategic nation building initiative engaging leaders who can guide and mentor students in thousands of Atal Tinkering Labs that the Mission has established across India.

The AIM is a flagship initiative set up by the NITI Aayog to promote innovation and entrepreneurship across the length and breadth of the country, based on a detailed study and deliberations on innovation and entrepreneurial needs in the years ahead Originally from Bihar, Hasan was assigned to mentor MT Zion Senior Secondary School at Senapati district in Manipur.

“I have studied in a government school and I luckily ended up becoming an innovator. In our schools, students only dream of either government jobs or becoming a topper. I want to train students to be self-sufficient, future entrepreneurs and innovators,” Hasan told The Morning Standard.The Jamia alumnus is the founder of India’s one of the well established poetry and storytelling platform “YourVoice”, which reserves 50 per cent slots for women performers in every event.

Hasan did Bachelors in Electronics Engineering from Jamia in 2015. “I started digital media campus news platform, ‘Aapka Time’ in 2013. In 2018, YourVoice was started which has received huge support and appreciation.”

A serial entrepreneur, Hasan will conduct knowledge transfer and sharing sessions with students on topics like digital literacy, design thinking and entrepreneurship.He will co-create a mentoring calendar with the Senapati school administration for the benefit of the students to educate and innovate.