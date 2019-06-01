Home Nation

Jammu IGP admits militants' presence in Kishtwar district

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on May 20 had ruled out the presence of militants in Kishtwar belt.

A file photo of Indian soldiers taking position during an encounter with militants (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday admitted the presence of militants in Kishtwar district of Jammu region and said it has tasked its anti-terror Special Operation Group to track neutralise militants in the area.

Inspector General of Police M K Sinha of Jammu Zone made the admission a day after two special police officers (SPOs) were injured in a gun battle between police and militants, who managed to escape.

IGP Sinha said there are reports about eight militants being active in the vast area of the district and the SOG has been activated to neutralise them. "We have activated SoG in Kishtwar after the terror incidents took place," he told reporters.

Replying to a question on spread of militancy in Jammu region, Sinha said militants will keep up their nefarious designs but the police will soon neutralise them.

He said as and when police get information, they act quickly as they did yesterday. Kishtwar district, which shares its boundaries with Anantnag district of South Kashmir, has seen an increase in incidents of terrorism in recent times.

On November 1, BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet were were gunned down by terrorists in Kishtwar, while returning from.

On April 9, senior RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his personal security officer were killed in firing by terrorists at Kishtwar hospital.

Lt Gen Singh on May 20 had said the Army will not allow the area south of Pir Panjal to slip into terrorism and had ruled out the presence of militants in Kishtwar belt.

Lt Gen Singh said there are some reports keep coming from various intelligence agencies regarding the presence of some terrorists south of Pir Panjal but they have not found any confirmed report about the presence of terrorists there.

