Home Nation

Mohana Singh becomes first woman fighter pilot to fly Hawk advanced jet

Mohana's training involved flying both air-to-air combat and air-to-ground missions, Indian Air Force added.

Published: 01st June 2019 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Avani Chaturvedi, Mohana Singh and Bhawana Kanth. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh has become the first woman fighter pilot to fly by day a Hawk advanced jet aircraft, a defence release has said.

She achieved the feat at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal on Thursday, it said.

"Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh became the first woman fighter pilot to become fully operational by day on Hawk advanced jet aircraft as she landed after a gruelling 4 aircraft combat sortie at Air Force station Kalaikunda, West Bengal, which was the last syllabus sortie, of being fully operational on the Hawk Jets," the release issued on Friday said.

Her training involved flying both air-to-air combat and air-to-ground missions, it added.

She has undertaken many practice missions, which involved firing of rockets, guns and dropping high calibre bombs and also participated in various Air Force Level flying exercises, the release said.

She has a total of over 500 hours of incident-free flying, of which 380 hours are on the Hawk Mk 132 jet.

She had, along with two other women pilots, Bhawana Kanth and Avani Chaturvedi, joined the fighter stream in June 2016, it said.

A week back, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth became fully operational by day on MiG-21 Bison, the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohana Singh Bhawana Kanth Avani Chaturvedi Hawk Advanced Jet Indian Air Force IAF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp